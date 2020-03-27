Clinton Township holds picnic encouraging residents to participate in census

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis is changing the way Michigan does the 2020 census, but that doesn’t mean it’s less important to be counted.

Government officials are having to get creative to make sure people are engaged. Clinton Township was supposed to have a series of big community picnics to get out the census responses.

Instead, the community settled for a drastically scaled down event, approved by the health department. It’s still meant to draw attention to the importance of answering the invitation to fill out the census, and while few people would consider heavily gloved, masked county workers conducting a drive-thru picnic exciting, those who showed up appreciated the extra effort by the township to keep the idea of community alive.

As of Friday, the state of Michigan is above the national response rate of 28.1%, according to the U.S. Census.

In Wayne County, 30.2% of residents have already answered. Oakland County is at 36.3% and Macomb County is at 38.5%. Warren and Sterling Heights are stied for the most responses in the state.

Filling out the census survey is important, even to those on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis who are risking their own heath to respond to, in some cases, twice as many calls. If you think filling out the census isn’t important to you, consider its importance to the people coming for you when you get sick.