LIVE: Detroit mayor speaks about impact of coronavirus on city’s police force, testing at State Fairgrounds

Wayne County has highest number of virus cases in state

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is holding a press conference to update the public about how the city is responding to the impact of the coronavirus on the Detroit Police Department.

Duggan will also discuss testing for coronavirus at Michigan State Fairgrounds, which started Friday afternoon.

The press conference begins at 4 p.m. Friday at the Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

Wayne County currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. As of Friday the county had a total of 1,389 cases. Michigan currently has 2,856 confirmed cases of the virus.

