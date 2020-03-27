Help kids and families get the food they need

Life is changing for everyone, but our community can still come together to support one another. Now more than ever, kids need our help. Families are struggling with food insecurity, especially with many kids losing their school meals during the shutdown.

Gleaners Community Food Bank, the food bank that’s served our neighbors for more than 40 years, and Gleaners’ lead partner, PNC, are doing what they can to help feed kids and families at this difficult time, but we need your help:

PNC will match donations up to $50,000 in the Powered by Food Initiative. To join Local 4 in coming together for our kids and families, DONATE HERE.

Because every child deserves healthy food every day, visit Gleaners’ website to help: GCFB.org