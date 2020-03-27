Hockey team can’t get refund for bus after coronavirus (COVID-19) canceled state hockey championship

NOVI – The Little Caesar’s 16U Boys Travel Hockey Team practiced hard all year and played their hearts out.

They were headed to Marquette for the state championship when the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak canceled everything.

Their parents had to come up with $4,000 for a bus to take everybody to the championship. The coach, team manager and a player’s mother called GTS Transportation in Brownstown to get a refund.

“The general manager has been quite smug to deal with,” mother Amy Giganti said.

Giganti said they were told “too bad, no refunds.”

She took her frustrations to Facebook and more than 3,000 shares later GTS owner Bill Cox and his staff started getting hate calls and emails.

“I literally lost all my income. I lost my business that I’ve been building for 15 years. I lost every ounce of work and I don’t know when it’s going to end,” Cox said.

He disputes that his general manager had been rude to anybody, but knows people are frustrated and on edge.

“I don’t have that much money to give back,” he said.

Cox said he’s fighting to stay afloat during the pandemic so that there will be a business to come back to.

He said that while he can’t afford to give a refund now, it is possible once things stabilize.

Giganti said she would like to see the $4,000 refunded to the team.

She’s holding out hope that it will eventually happen.

For GTS, spring is their busy season after slow winter months. The pandemic is hitting them at the time of year they depend on to make money.

