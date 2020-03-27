Meijer halts product returns to prevent spread of coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – All Meijer stores have stopped accepting product returns to prevent spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19) to employees and customers.

READ: Can coronavirus live on groceries? Are they safe to bring home?

The company has stopped accepting returns until April 16, officials said.

Recalls, exchanges and deposit refunds are included, the company announced. But to make sure it can accept returns that expire during this timeframe, Meijer has extended its eligible return policy to 120 days for all items.

LIST: Metro Detroit grocery stores change hours, add special times for seniors due to coronavirus

Meijer has also temporarily discontinued Sodastream exchanges, automotive battery returns and carpet cleaner/power washer rentals from Bissell. Meijer will accept back any previously rented Bissell cleaner or power washer, but is requesting only the customer touch the equipment and return it to the fixture.

READ: Employee at Meijer store in Warren tests positive for coronavirus

Meijer announced Wednesday that it would install plexiglass shields at all store registers next week.

The company is not allowing reusable bags or accepting empty beverage cans. Sandy the Pony has been removed from stores. Markings have been added on the floor to promote 6 feet of social distancing in lines.