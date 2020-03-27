Rochester Hills based company producing face shields for healthcare workers, first responders

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – One Metro Detroit company is stepping up efforts to help healthcare workers and first responders fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prefix, a Rochester Hills company, focuses on prototypes, concept vehicles, and design mock-ups.

Earlier this week the company retooled and purchased over 6,000 pounds of required materials, and engineered a design for protective face shields.

The shields are now being used by area first responders and heathcare workers. Staff members at Prefix are working as fast as they can to meet the current demand.

“The first responders we initially spoke with asked for something durable enough to be used for a longer period of time,” said Prefix founder, Kim Zeile.

“So we engineered a model that is heavier duty, and longer lasting. Our team is proud of what we were able to design, in such a short time. Never in my 40 years of operating Prefix would I have believe that we would be involved in such an uncertain world. I am just happy to respond with something that helps our community, and helps our employees to realize what a difference we can make, regardless of the challenge.”