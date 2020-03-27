Romeo High School robotics team join effort to print face shields during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

ROMEO, Mich. – The Byting Bulldogs, the robotics team at Romeo High School, has been using its 3D printers to help manufacture face shields for health care workers and first responders.

According to Byting Bulldogs’ coach Mike Savage, the team started work after Savage was contacted by a friend who worked as a firefighter about 3D printing parts for face shields.

RELATED: Ann Arbor residents join effort to print medical gear at home

Some designs were modified in order to allow the parts to be printed on smaller 3D printers.

The team said they have four 3D printers going at once building the equipment.

You can visit the Byting Bulldogs’ official website here.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):