The Henry Ford donates 400 homemade masks to ACCESS for COVID-19 testing site

DETROIT – The Henry Ford is donating 400 masks to ACCESS to help with supplies for their COVID-19 drive-up testing site.

The museum’s studio team donated 400 homemade masks to ACCESS Community Health and Research Center on Friday. ACCESS, a non-profit based in Dearborn, had sent out an urgent request for supplies on Thursday.

“The team ramped up production on Monday, using materials from our studio and got to work. They’re goal is to make roughly 3,000 masks based on currently supplies – with this first week being the beginning of an on-going project for them,” The Henry Ford said in an email.

ACCESS is still in need of other medical supplies, including swabs, bags, gloves and others listed below.

ACCESS, in partnership with Wayne State University, launched a COVID-19 testing for first responders and health professionals.

Drive-through testing resumed March 25 at 400 Mack Ave. in Detroit from 1 to 6 p.m. for symptomatic health care workers and first responders. Testing will continue five days a week from 1 to 6 p.m. on the following schedule until the end of March, and may be extended based on community need and resource availability:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – WSUPG headquarters, 400 Mack Ave. in Detroit

Tuesday and Thursday - ACCESS Community Health and Research Center, 6450 Maple St. in Dearborn

During four days of operation, March 20-23, the program tested a total of 865 health care workers and first responders.

The testing includes collecting brief background and medical histories, followed by a simple and quick nasal swab test offered at no charge to participants. Those tested are notified of the results and care instructions through a private and secure text message.