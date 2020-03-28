Civil rights activist Rev. Joseph Lowery dies at 98

DETROIT – Civil rights activist Rev. Joseph Lowery died Friday in Atlanta of natural causes, family members say. He was 98.

Lowery was known as a leader in the country’s civil rights movement. He was often referred to as the unofficial dean of the civil rights movement. Lowery worked hand in hand in the movement’s formative years with civil rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson.

He once noted that he missed King and other civil rights icons who died before him. However, he felt God was keeping him alive for a single cause. That cause was addressing the injustices of the criminal justice system, particularly toward poor black men.

He spoke at the Let Freedom Ring ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington in 2013.