Congress advocates for legislation to prevent water shutoffs amid coronavirus outbreak

DETROIT – The global coronavirus pandemic has brought water shutoffs in Detroit and communities across the nation into sharp focus at a crucial time when officials are urging Americans to practice basic hand-washing techniques to stop the spread.

Water advocates and elected officials argue it’s impossible for families to follow the hygienic standards outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization when they don’t have water in their homes.

Members of Congress and national organizations are pushing for federal legislation and action to protect residents facing high water bills and shutoffs amid the the crisis.

