Farmington post office employee tests positive for coronavirus

FARMINGTON, Mich. – The US Postal Service has learned that an employee at a Farmington post office tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and we will follow the guidance they provide...As you may know, under the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, specific employee medical information must be kept confidential and may only be shared in very limited circumstances. Therefore, the Postal Service cannot share the name of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 or further specifics of his or her medical condition. The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” a statement released by the US Postal Service read.

To date, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has reached 600,000.

As of Saturday morning Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases topped 3,650. The death toll is now at 92. This afternoon the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will provide another update on statewide case numbers.

The US Postal Service believes the risk is low for employees who work at the Farmington Post Office. It plans to keep its employees updated as new information becomes available.