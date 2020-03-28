Unidentified man dies from car crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A car crash turned fatal when a driver struck a pole after colliding with another car early Saturday morning in Detroit, officials said.

Around 3:15 a.m. an unidentified man, 30, driving a 2018 Dodge Durango struck another man, 38, driving a 2018 Chevy Malibu near Telegraph Road and Grand River Avenue, police say.

The 30-year-old man lost control of his vehicle and struck a pole following the collision, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was announced dead on arrival, officials said.

Officers say the other driver has no reported injuries from the crash. Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information can contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.