Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing
New York is epicenter of health crisis in US
NEW YORK – Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.
The United States leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases. New York is the epicenter of the health crisis in the country.
The state has more than 40,000 cases and more than 500 deaths from the virus, by far the most in the country.
READ MORE: States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
WATCH BRIEFING HERE:
