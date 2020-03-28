45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

Local News

Watch live: New York Governor Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing

New York is epicenter of health crisis in US

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, National, COVID-19, New York, Pandemic
In this March 24, 2020 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nations governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
In this March 24, 2020 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak in New York. Amid an unprecedented public health crisis, the nations governors are trying to get what they need from the federal government and fast. But often that means navigating the disorienting politics of dealing with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

NEW YORK – Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

The United States leads the world in confirmed coronavirus cases. New York is the epicenter of the health crisis in the country.

The state has more than 40,000 cases and more than 500 deaths from the virus, by far the most in the country.

READ MORE: States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York

WATCH BRIEFING HERE:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: