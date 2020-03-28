WATCH: Take a moment to enjoy uplifting sights, sounds Local 4 has been able to capture
DETROIT – Coronavirus has caused many people to feel fear and stress.
All around us, our community has been finding ways to lift each other up.
They’re bringing comfort, a little joy, and hope to the people around them.
Watch the video above to see the uplifting sights, sounds we’ve captured.
