Local News

WATCH: Take a moment to enjoy uplifting sights, sounds Local 4 has been able to capture

Tags: Community, Uplifting, Video, Watch, News, Local, Michigan

DETROIT – Coronavirus has caused many people to feel fear and stress.

All around us, our community has been finding ways to lift each other up.

Click here to read more acts of kindness amid coronavirus outbreak

They’re bringing comfort, a little joy, and hope to the people around them.

Watch the video above to see the uplifting sights, sounds we’ve captured.

