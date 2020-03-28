WATCH: West Bloomfield family celebrates child’s birthday while social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – The last few weeks have been tough on everyone, but families are still finding ways to celebrate birthdays.
On Friday, photojournalist Alex Atwell found out how friends and family made one child’s special day still special -- while following the social distancing guidelines.
Watch the full report in the video above.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.