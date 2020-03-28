Wayne County Third Circuit Court will still provide essential services

DETROIT – The Third Circuit Court announced it will continue to provide essential services throughout its divisions.

UPDATE, March 28, 3 p.m.: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases total 4,650; Death toll rises to 111

Chief Judge Kenny issued public notices and orders for each division as to essential services.

On March 20, two employees of the Wayne County Third Circuit Court tested positive for coronavirus.

All jury trials have been suspended and court services are being provided remotely where possible.

In accordance with Wayne County Public Health Order #20-02, all judges, court staff and anyone else entering court buildings are required to complete a screening to ensure they have no coronavirus symptoms, no recent plane travels and no exposure within the past 14 days with anyone who has been diagnosed with the virus.

The Court said it continue to treat the issue seriously, and will monitor the situation with local public health officials.

