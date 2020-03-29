57ºF

Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 29, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Washing hands
Washing hands (AP)

Michigan executive order restores water service

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken action to ensure at risk households have access to clean water for hand washing and sanitation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 4,650 as of Sunday morning, including 111 deaths, state officials report.

Trump: No quarantine, but travel advisory for NY, CT and NJ

President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Metro Detroit forecast: Trading one weather hazard for another

Flood watch continues as overnight thunderstorms dump rain across areas. A wind advisory has also been issued for all of Metro Detroit until Sunday night.

