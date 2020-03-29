ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 29, 2020

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has taken action to ensure at risk households have access to clean water for hand washing and sanitation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 4,650 as of Sunday morning, including 111 deaths, state officials report.

President Donald Trump backed away from calling for a quarantine for coronavirus hotspots in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, instead directing Saturday night that a “strong Travel Advisory” be issued to stem the spread of the outbreak.

Flood watch continues as overnight thunderstorms dump rain across areas. A wind advisory has also been issued for all of Metro Detroit until Sunday night.