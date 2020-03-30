45ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

45ºF

Local News

$1,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Pontiac homicide

Davonte Christopher Burkett wanted by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Oakland County, Pontiac, Metro Detroit, Crime Stoppers of Michigan, Homicide, News, Cash, Reward, Suspect
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Burkett's arrest.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to Burkett's arrest. (Crime Stoppers of Michigan)

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Davonte Christopher Burkett who is wanted in connection to a Pontiac homicide.

The homicide happened on March 23. Burkett, 28, is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Burkett’s arrest. All rewards are paid anonymously.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: