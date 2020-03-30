$1,000 reward offered for information that leads to arrest in Pontiac homicide
Davonte Christopher Burkett wanted by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office
PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Davonte Christopher Burkett who is wanted in connection to a Pontiac homicide.
The homicide happened on March 23. Burkett, 28, is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds.
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Burkett’s arrest. All rewards are paid anonymously.
