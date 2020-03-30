Can Michigan school year be saved? When will a decision be made?

DETROIT – Every school in the state of Michigan has been affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. Now, teachers, parents and students want to know if the school year is officially over and what’s next.

Most expected the answers to those questions would come last week, and when they didn’t surely a decision would be made Monday. But when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke earlier in the day, she said no final decision has been reached.

UPDATE -- MARCH 30, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 6,498; Death toll now at 184

Frustrated teachers and parents want to know" Even if school is over, will students move on to the next grade, and will seniors graduate?

Whitmer’s statements Monday come three days after she said classes were unlikely to resume this school year. That’s not exactly what teachers and parents want to hear.

“One of the frustrations is -- and I’ve said this before -- we’re building the plane in the air and we’re fabricating the parts,” said Paula Herbart, the resident of the Michigan Education Association.

Herbart said she knows these are strange times, and she’s keeping close tabs on the discussions about how and when to end the school year.

“One of the things we’ve talked about is internet service running slow,” Herbart said. “Getting high-speed would be helpful.”

Whatever the plan is, Herbart said local districts have to be part of the decision-making process because they know their children better than anyone.

“What I would hope is that we’re thinking about students first and educators are part of that conversation,” Herbart said. “Then, assume that educators want to do right by students, doing what they can to see they have what they need.”

Another interesting idea the MEA has considered is virtual classrooms via public-access television.

Herbart said seniors who are on track should graduate.

