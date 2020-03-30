Michigan adds $150 million to coronavirus (COVID-19) response as cases increase

LANSING, Mich. – From the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths to the equipment Michigan needs to fight the outbreak, Monday’s state update wasn’t a step in the right direction.

UPDATE -- MARCH 30, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 6,498; Death toll now at 184

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several executive orders Monday, including a hiring and spending freeze for the state. She also expanded absentee voting -- in fact, she said she’d like everyone to vote by mail on May 5.

READ: Michigan dedicates additional $150M to coronavirus response efforts

Whitmer also went back through the budget with legislative leaders to make some line-items vetoes to save money.

From the medical side, it was again a warning not to take the stay-at-home order lightly. Whitmer said children should not be playing with neighbors, and there shouldn’t be any extended family gatherings.

She did not, however, extend the state’s stay-at-home order. It’s still active through April 13.

You hear from the governor in Jason Colthorp’s full story in the video posted above.