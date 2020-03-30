Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is matching coronavirus relief donations up to $125,000

DETROIT – All donations made to support The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s COVID-19 relief efforts will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, up to $125,000 due to the generosity of an anonymous donor, the organization announced Monday.

Yes, that means twice as much of a difference in the lives of individuals and families who already struggle to afford the basics, let alone additional supplies and medical expenses.

Individuals can support The Salvation Army’s efforts through monetary donations by:

Texting COVID to 24365

Visiting www.salmich.org

Calling 877-SAL-MICH

Sending a check, made payable to The Salvation Army, to 16130 Northland Drive, Southfield, MI 48075

The Salvation Army anticipates a significant increase in emergency assistance needs for low-wage employees facing layoffs, limited hours, childcare challenges and more. To combat this, the nonprofit has ramped up efforts to support the Metro Detroit community.

For up-to-date information on The Salvation Army’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.salmich.org/COVID19.