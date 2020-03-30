Unknown man caught on video throwing brick through window

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for the malicious destruction of property on the city’s east side.

On March 17 at around 1:07 a.m. in the 3100 block of Saint Joseph Street in Detroit the man walked onto the porch of a home and threw a brick through the front window. The man then fled on foot. At the time of the incident no one was inside of the home.

The man is described as black and 6 feet tall. He has a goatee and was last seen wearing a knit beanie and large winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.