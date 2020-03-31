Cardiovascular disease, hypertension linked to increase of COVID-19 fatality rate

DETROIT – The American Heart Association is urging elderly people with coronary heart disease or hypertension to be more cautious of coronavirus (COVID-19) because it appears they are more likely than others to develop more severe symptoms.

People who have survived a stroke may also face a higher risk of complications, according to the association.

Data from China, published last month, indicated that cardiovascular disease was associated with a 10.5 percent increase in the case fatality rate. Hypertension was associated with a 6.0 increase in fatality rate.

According to the association, there was substantial cardiac damage among patients who died from COVID-19.

People with heart disease or other underlying conditions should stay home to limit their risk of contracting the virus.

“Prevention is key in limiting the spread of coronavirus, and with more people working remotely or limiting their exposure to crowds, it’s important to maintain healthy habits at home, “said Eduardo Sanchez, American Heart Association’s chief medical officer for prevention. “Wash your hands often and stay home when you feel sick, but don’t disregard your physical activity and healthy eating habits. These are the foundation to maintaining and improving your health.”

The American Heart Association is committing $2.5 million to research efforts to better understand COVID-19 and its interaction with the body’s cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems.

