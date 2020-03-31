ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- March 31, 2020

Ford had been aiming to restart production April 6 at Hermosillo Assembly Plant and April 14 at several key U.S. plants, including several in Metro Detroit. Now, the startup dates will have to be announced at a later time as the virus continues to spread throughout the continent.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday the city signed a contract with Abbott Labs, allowing Detroit to become one of the first U.S. cities to receive such kits that return positive results in about 5 minutes and negative results in about 13 minutes.

Sources familiar with the ongoing process around crafting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order on K-12 education say she is expected to sign an order extending school closures through the end of this school year.

Additionally, sources say remote learning will continue and will count toward instructional hours, there is no plan to reopen schools in summer and schools will be fully funded through the rest of the school year, which means salaried teachers and contract workers will be paid.

You can wear one. You can hang one on your front door. Wherever you place a white ribbon today, you know it’s to show support for the people who are working on the frontline of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic -- doctors, nurses, hospital custodial staffs, and more.