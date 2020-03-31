Detroit man arrested for attempted murder in Redford

REDFORD, Mich. – A Detroit man was arrested for attempted murder in Redford on Monday, police say.

Redford police say they received multiple 9-1-1 calls around 1 a.m. about gunshots fired near the 15300 block of Wormer.

Upon arrival, police identified a 33-year-old man who was shot in the head, but was alert and conscious, officials said.

The victim, a resident of Garden City, was transported to Beaumont Farmington Hills and was admitted then released, police said.

Redford police say they arrested 30-year-old Gjuan Williams of Detroit at the scene.

According to police, Williams was arraigned on Tuesday and charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, felonious assault, felony firearm (x4), and Habitual Offender (2nd offense).

According to officials, Williams’ bond was set at $1 million and his preliminary examination is scheduled for April 14.