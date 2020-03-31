DTE Foundation to match donations for local response efforts amid coronavirus pandemic

DETROIT – The DTE Energy Foundation announced Tuesday that it will match any donations to Michigan Community Action (MCA) and the Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) to help communities through the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The foundation, which is the philanthropic arm of DTE Energy, will match donations to the non profits Tuesday through April 16, officials said.

Officials say MCA and MAUW are focusing on helping individuals, families and communities get through the COVID-19 crisis by supplying food, shelter and other basic needs.

Individuals can donate to any of the community action agencies or United Way chapters to address the needs of a specific community if desired, officials said.

The DTE Foundation says they will match all personal donations of up to $5,000 per person.

“This is a crisis unlike any we’ve seen in our generation and the demands on non-profits across the state are unprecedented. We understand that not everyone is able to donate during this time; but for those who are, we want to double the impact of their contribution,” said President and CEO of DTE Energy Jerry Norcia. “The DTE Foundation has been there for the people of Michigan for decades, and we’ll be here during these difficult times to help our great state weather this crisis.”

The DTE Foundation is helping the community response to the COVID-19 pandemic by funding one million meals and providing basic needs to over 100,000 families, officials said. The foundation’s matching donations program is only part of their planned response to the pandemic, according to officials.

“In the past few weeks, demands on community action agencies – and all non-profit organizations – has escalated exponentially,” said MCA Executive Director Chong-Anna Canfora. “Communities across the state are facing tremendous need. As the pandemic continues and families face job cutbacks and medical expenses, the need for financial help will continue to grow. We are so grateful to the DTE Foundation for this matching gift program and their support for our localized approach to helping communities all across Michigan.”

MCA oversees 29 community action agencies in the state, providing human service programs in all 83 counties. Click here to donate to MCA.

MAUW represents 34 local United Way chapters that provides basic needs support to residents and helps connect people to the resources they need. Click here to donate to MAUW.

