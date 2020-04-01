ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 1, 2020

Local 4 will broadcast a special event with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday night about the state’s response to coronavirus. A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state. Submit a question on coronavirus in Michigan here.

Detroit is emerging as a trouble spot for coronavirus cases.

President Donald Trump said help is on the way. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said hundreds of ventilators arrived Tuesday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The Army Corps of Engineers has been hard at work inside the TCF Center. They anticipate having nearly 1,000 beds ready by April 9. Whitmer has tweeted pictures of more than 400 ventilators that have come into Michigan from the Strategic National Stockpile.

An empowering video from a Metro Detroit-based advertising company is showing support for the region during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while simultaneaously delivering an important social distancing message. The video is from Doner Advertising, based in Southfield. CEO David Demuth’s 25-year-old son had the idea to create it to help uplift and bring the city together. They did it in 48 hours simply for everyone to share and be reminded of the city’s grit to overcome and the importance of staying home right now.

Small businesses seeking loans through the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday. That prediction came Tuesday from senior administration officials who spoke to reporters about the details of the loan program. Companies will be able to submit applications on Friday. Because the government is using an approval process that has been stripped down from the one used for traditional business loans, the money can be available to borrowers the same day, the officials said.

Will the coronavirus survive in the refrigerator or freezer? While we don’t have tests on this new coronavirus specifically, a 2010 study that used related viruses found those viruses survived longer at both lower temperatures and at lower humidity. Unfortunately, that means putting groceries in the fridge is more likely to preserve the virus on those items longer, and the virus likely would survive the freezer. Here’s what to do with those items and others.