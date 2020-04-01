E.W. Grobbel Sons to donate 40,000 pounds of meat to Forgotten Harvest amid pandemic

OAK PARK, Mich. – Detroit food producer E.W. Grobbel Sons is donating 40,000 pounds of frozen corned beef to Forgotten Harvest to distribute to people in need amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

Grobbel plans to fill a 53-foot tractor with their corned beef briskets and donate them on Wednesday.

“In tough times, those with the least tend to get hurt the most,” said E.W. Grobbel Sons, Inc. President Jason Grobbel. “That’s why we want to do what we can, as a business that has been in this community for nearly 150 years, to help fill the need for hungry neighbors in Metro Detroit.”

The news follows Forgotten Harvest’s call for food and monetary donations to help continue serving the community.

“We are appreciative of E.W. Grobbel & Sons and their generous donation and their continued support of our community,” said Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes. “The COVID-19 crisis is affecting our community in a number of ways and impacting individuals and families on multiple social and economic fronts. The additional support during this crisis will ensure families, children and seniors are guaranteed a supply of much needed protein throughout this difficult time.”

Click here to visit Forgotten Harvest’s website and support their COVID-19 response.

Read More: