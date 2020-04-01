Man steals packages from porches in Huntington Woods, Oak Park, Southfield, police say

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man accused of stealing packages from porches in Huntington Woods, Oak Park and Southfield.

Huntington Woods police said residents in all three cities were targeted Tuesday.

The man was caught on video at one of the houses. A snapshot from the video is above.

He is described as being in his 20s and wearing glasses and a dark-colored Calvin Klein sweatshirt. He was possibly driving a white Nissan Sentra, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call authorities.