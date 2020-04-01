Out of work? 1,100+ essential industries seeking Detroit workers during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

DETROIT – Officials are encouraging Detroiters who want to work during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to check Detroit at Work.

According to Mayor Mike Duggan, Detroit at Work currently has more than 1,100 job openings in essential industries. Some companies are expanding their businesses while others are hiring people to provide employees with time off.

Many of these jobs pay $10-12, while some pay $14 or more.

To see the jobs available, visit detroitatwork.com or call 313-962-9675.