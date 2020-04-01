WATCH: Sen. Debbie Stabenow speaks about Michigan’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19)

DETROIT – On Tuesday, Sen. Debbie Stabenow spoke to Local 4 about Michigan’s response to coronavirus (COVID-19).

Stabenow noted the seriousness of coronavirus and said the full congressional delegation is working to bring what people need into the state.

She mentioned the need for masks and gloves, and the lack of swabs necessary to run the coronavirus test. Work is being done to get required items from the federal government and the private sector.

Stabenow said she wanted to thank automakers, suppliers and the people at home. She also thanked frontline workers such as health care workers, grocery store workers and delivery workers.

“When we get done we’re going to have a list of a whole new set of American heroes,” she said.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Click here to read more about coronavirus in Michigan.