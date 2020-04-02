2 face charges after officials say they assaulted man, woman they were playing video games with

LAPEER, Mich. – Two men were arrested after an alleged assault in a home on Pennington Drive in Lapeer that happened on Tuesday at 1:37 a.m.

Lapeer County Sheriff’s deputies were called to reports of the assault. Officials said four adults were at the home playing video games and smoking marijuana.

Kristofor Bowers, 30, from Lapeer and Bryan Verran, 25, from Metamora, were allegedly involved in a dispute with a 23-year-old Lapeer man.

Bowers and Verran assaulted the 23-year-old and a 33-year-old woman who owns the home, according to police. The suspects then left the home with the Play Station 4 video game.

Deputies stopped them nearby and took them into custody.

The 23-year-old was treated at McLaren in Lapeer for injuries sustained in the incident. The 33-year-old woman had visible injuries but did not seek treatment, police said.

“Numerous criminal charges” against Bowers and Verran were authorized, according to officials.

Both men were arraigned Tuesday afternoon.