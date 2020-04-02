ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 2, 2020

We are expecting an update from the governor this morning on the school year. On Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer said she is considering all options before she makes a final decision on closing schools for the rest of the school year. All K-12 schools in Michigan have been ordered closed since March 16.

Dr. Frank McGeorge continues to be a wealth of information. He is answering questions about the coronavirus daily such as: Is anti-bacterial soap necessary? The answer is no. Any soap can eliminate and remove the virus. Here are more answers to common questions.

Small businesses employ about half the workers in the private sector. By some estimates, as many as 20 million people will have lost their jobs by the end of April. Here are questions and answers about financial help available through the government and other sources.

Local 4 will broadcast a special event with Whitmer tonight about the state’s response to coronavirus. A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state. Submit a question on coronavirus in Michigan here.

