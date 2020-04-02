ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 2, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Governor news conference toady
We are expecting an update from the governor this morning on the school year. On Tuesday, Gov. Whitmer said she is considering all options before she makes a final decision on closing schools for the rest of the school year. All K-12 schools in Michigan have been ordered closed since March 16.
Watch live here beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Answers to common questions about coronavirus
Dr. Frank McGeorge continues to be a wealth of information. He is answering questions about the coronavirus daily such as: Is anti-bacterial soap necessary? The answer is no. Any soap can eliminate and remove the virus. Here are more answers to common questions.
Q&A: How to get aid for a small business hit by virus crisis
Small businesses employ about half the workers in the private sector. By some estimates, as many as 20 million people will have lost their jobs by the end of April. Here are questions and answers about financial help available through the government and other sources.
Governor town hall tonight
Local 4 will broadcast a special event with Whitmer tonight about the state’s response to coronavirus. A virtual town hall event will air at 7 p.m. Thursday. Gov. Whitmer will take questions from Michiganders about the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in the state. Submit a question on coronavirus in Michigan here.
The town hall will be live on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit -- streaming here.
More Local News Headlines
- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 9,334; Death toll rises to 337
- Officials: Rumors that US-Canada border is closed for essential health care workers are not true
- Carjacking suspect leads police on 100 mph chase before violent crash in Sterling Heights
- Hundreds of inmates released from Metro Detroit county jails amid coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak
- Corrections transportation officer in Detroit dies after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19)
National and International Headlines
- Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
- Q&A: How to get aid for a small business hit by virus crisis
- Virus lockdown changes how Hindus celebrate holy period
- Coast Guard: Cruise ships must stay at sea with sick onboard
Sports Headlines
- Virus forces Wimbledon cancellation for 1st time since WWII
- Benched: NBC’s Mike Tirico talks Olympics postponement, and when sports might return
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.