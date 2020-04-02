Detroit to receive new COVID-19 test that provides results in minutes

DETROIT – In what could be a major breakthrough in fast and effective coronavirus testing, Abbott Labs announced a new test that they claim can deliver results in as little as five minutes.

The test is approved for delivery to health care providers as early as next week.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city signed a contract with Abbott Labs, allowing Detroit to become one of the first U.S. cities to receive the kits.

Illinois-based Abbot Labs was given the green light by the FRA to get the tests out. The company said the test can detect negative results in 13 minutes and positive in less than five.

They will now ramp up manufacturing to deliver 50,000 tests to medical providers every day.

“It generates an accurate test results in a matter of minutes, instead of hours or days, which enables a healthcare provider to see a patient, diagnose a patient, and take necessary interventions in a very short amount of time,” said Dr. Gavin A. Cloherty.

The test is about the size of a toaster and weighs about 6 pounds. It’s the second test created for COVID-19 by Abbott Labs.

The company said it can produce and distribute the two tests at a rate of five million tests a month.

