Mail delivery slows in Farmington Hills amid coronavirus pandemic

Mail is now delivered every other day due to changing workload

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

FILE - In this Friday March 20, 2020 file photo, a U.S Postal Service mail carrier wears gloves while delivering mail in South Wilkes-Barre, Pa. Health experts say the risks are very low that coronavirus will remain on envelopes or packages and infect anyone that comes in contact with it. But those on the frontlines of all those deliveries are taking steps to try to protect themselves. (Aimee Dilger/The Times Leader via AP)
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Mail in Farmington Hills is coming every other day -- instead of every day -- due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has adjusted its service based on the changing workload amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said a spokeswoman for USPS. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.”

