Mail delivery slows in Farmington Hills amid coronavirus pandemic

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Mail in Farmington Hills is coming every other day -- instead of every day -- due to the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has adjusted its service based on the changing workload amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We are flexing our available resources to match the workload created by the impacts of the ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic,” said a spokeswoman for USPS. “We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.”

