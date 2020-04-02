Michigan State Police looking for endangered missing man in Holly

HOLLY, Mich. – Michigan State Police are asking for help locating an endangered missing man who was last seen in Holly.

The man, known as Burton, Robert or Evan, was last seen in the area of the Rose Hill Center in Holly (5130 Rose Hill Boulevard) -- a voluntary psychiatric campus for individuals with mental disabilities, officials said.

Officials describe the man as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with a white complexion. He has brown eyes, black hair that may be shaved bald and was wearing an olive-green sweatshirt, red/orange basketball shorts, slip on sandals with black socks and a baseball cap, officials said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or the Michigan State Police, Metro North Post #21 at 248-584-5740.