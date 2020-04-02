Police seek hit-and-run driver who killed man on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after killing a man March 17.

Police said Seven Radcliff, 28, was walking in the road in the area of Dequindre and E. Robinwood streets at about 1:30 a.m. when he was hit by a 2011 or 2012 white Ford Escape.

The Escape continued driving down Dequindre.

Police said the vehicle will have a missing grill.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.