U.S. border confirmed open to essential travel amid closure rumors

DETROIT – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday that the U.S. border is still open to all essential travel after false rumors circulated of its closure.

CBP said that they, along with other Michigan law enforcement agencies, have received calls from people concerned that the border was closed to medical professionals amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

According to CBP, the rumors are false and the border is open to all essential travel, including "medical professionals who are vital during these difficult times,” the announcement said.

Travelers can visit the CBP website here to view wait times at the border.

