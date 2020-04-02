43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

43ºF

Local News

U.S. border confirmed open to essential travel amid closure rumors

U.S. Customs and Border Protection addresses rumors

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Windsor, Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, Border, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, COVID-19, Michigan, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border, News, National, Local
A vehicle approaches the only open lane at the United States border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday, as efforts across the continent to contain the widening COVID-19 pandemic continued to upend daily life in North America. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
A vehicle approaches the only open lane at the United States border crossing in Lacolle, Quebec, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The Canada-U.S. border will be closed to non-essential traffic in both directions "by mutual consent," President Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday, as efforts across the continent to contain the widening COVID-19 pandemic continued to upend daily life in North America. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

DETROIT – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Wednesday that the U.S. border is still open to all essential travel after false rumors circulated of its closure.

CBP said that they, along with other Michigan law enforcement agencies, have received calls from people concerned that the border was closed to medical professionals amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Related: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

According to CBP, the rumors are false and the border is open to all essential travel, including "medical professionals who are vital during these difficult times,” the announcement said.

Travelers can visit the CBP website here to view wait times at the border.

Related: 1/3 of people with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Windsor work in Michigan, officials say

Read More:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: