35-year-old man crashes car into pole, dies on Detroit’s west side, police say

Officials say man crashed into pedestrian signal pole

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – Police said a 35-year-old man was killed when he lost control of his car and crashed into a pole on Detroit’s west side.

The crash happened around 1:55 a.m. Friday on Grand River Avenue at 14th Street, according to authorities.

Officials said the man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala eat on Grand River Avenue when he lost control of the car and hit a pedestrian signal pole.

Medical officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Detroit police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

