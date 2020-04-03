ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 3, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Michigan’s coronavirus peak could be 9-14 days away
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s coronavirus (COVID-19) peak could be anywhere from 9-14 days away during a town hall Thursday.
The governor fielded questions about the pandemic, making it clear she thinks the worst is yet to come.
When asked when things could go back to normal, she said, “I think that’s a question no one can answer with great confidence.”
Follow social distancing orders or face fines
An Emergency Order issued Thursday sets a fine for violating Michigan orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order that sets a civil fine of up to $1,000 for violating orders related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The order also outlines the process of referral to licensing agencies for violations made by entities that are regulated by a licensing agency.
Schools closed for remainder of year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer officially closed schools for the remainder of the school year.
The announcement comes after schools temporarily shuttered as coronavirus (COVID-19) began rapidly spreading in the state.
Doctors testing drug
Henry Ford Health System will launch the first large-scale U.S. study to determine a drug’s effectiveness in preventing COVID-19.
The study will test an anti-malarial drug in preventing COVID-19 in healthcare workers and first responders who volunteer to participate.
Death toll reaches 417
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 10,791 as of Thursday, including 417 deaths, state officials report.
