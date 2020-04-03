55ºF

Man suspected of stealing packages off porches around Oakland County arrested

Southfield police arrested suspected package thief

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A suspected package thief in Oakland County. (WDIV)

HUNTINGTON WOODS, Mich. – A man suspected of stealing packages from porches in Huntington Woods, Oak Park and Southfield has been arrested, police said.

Huntington Woods police said residents in all three cities were targeted Tuesday.

The man was caught on video at one of the houses. A snapshot from the video is above.

Southfield police arrested the man and found several packages addressed to Huntington Woods residents, according to authorities.

No additional information was revealed.

