Man threatens to shoot teller during robbery at Wyandotte bank

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – A man threatened to shoot a teller when he robbed a Wyandotte bank March 25.

Police said the man entered the Chase Bank at 1909 Fort Street just after 3 p.m., demanded money and told the teller he would shoot her if she was uncooperative.

Anyone with information about the identity of the man, pictured below, is asked to call police at 734-324-4434.

Wyanondotte police are looking for this man after a bank was robbed March 25, 2020.
Wyandotte police say a man who robbed a bank March 25, 2020 was driving this truck.
