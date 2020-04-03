Michigan AG Nessel issues warning about ‘Zoombombing’

LANSING, Mich. – Attorney General Dana Nessel issued a warning Thursday about people who hijack video conference calls on the popular platform Zoom.

Referred to as “Zoombombing,” Nessel said a similar alert was issued by the FBI.

“We were alerted to this problem by a Michigan reporter who participated in a Zoom conference that was hijacked,” Nessel said in a statement. “Since then we have learned of other incidents around the country. There are steps people can take to protect their cybersecurity and we encourage all users to follow the proper procedures to ensure their teleconferences are secure."

The FBI said they’ve received several reports of hijackers using hate language and graphic images.

In Michigan, “Zoombombing” can result in criminal charges under several statutes relating to Fraudulent Access to a Computer or Network and/or the Malicious Use of Electronics Communication, Nessel said.