Shelby Township police seek driver that struck man on bike, kept driving

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are looking for the driver of a gray or silver Dodge Ram 4-door truck involved in a hit-and-run Thursday.

According to authorities, at about 7:15 p.m., Shelby Township Police responded to a hit-and-run that happened on 25 Mile Road, west of Hayes Road. Police said a 48-year-old man was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a 2006-2008 Dodge Ram traveling eastbound. The drive of the pickup truck fled the scene without stopping.

The victim is in critical condition but is expected to be OK.

Police said the truck will have right front end damage and will be missing the right headlight assembly. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shelby Township Police department at 586-731-2121. Ext 483.