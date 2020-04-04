Detroit Medical Center hospitals get rapid COVID-19 test devices

DETROIT – Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson and Wayne State University Physician Group (WSUPG) purchased four devices that provide rapid, on s-site processing of coronavirus (COVID-19) test samples in Detroit.

The units are in place at Detroit Medical Center hospitals. The testing units and reagents were produced by the Danaher molecular diagnostics company Cepheid. The devices provide results in less than an hour and will be able to process a combined 500 test samples per day. They will give results in less than an hour.

“Rapid identification to facilitate appropriate isolation of COVID-19 patients is mission-critical to reducing the spread of COVID-19 in the hospital environment and the community,” said Charles Shanley, M.D., president and chief executive officer of WSUPG and vice dean of Clinical Affairs for the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

The Cepheid Xpert Xpress test was approved for emergency use for COVID-19 testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 21.

WSUPG with WSU and ACCESS have been providing COVID-19 testing for symptomatic health care professionals and first responders at sites in Detroit and Dearborn.

Volunteers have tested more than 2,500 health care workers, police officers and firefighters experiencing symptoms.

Drive-through testing continues for frontline health care workers and first responders at WSUPG headquarters at 400 Mack Ave. in Detroit.