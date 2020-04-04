‘I’m doing everything I can’: Rochester business owner works to offset losses

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Angie Nobile owns both Paint Nail Bar and Xtend Barre studio in Rochester and she never imagined she would have to close both shops.

Now, it’s a matter of hanging on until Michigan’s stay-at-home order is lifted.

“I’m doing everything I can to offset the financial losses,” Nobile said. “One of those things I have already applied for is an EIDL Loan. I did that at about 10 p.m. at night."

EIDL stands for Economic Injury Disaster Loan. Nobile got through, so that’s in progress.

Just because the businesses are closed doesn’t mean the bills stop. Rent, insurance, software and bookkeeping just to start.

The entire nail salon staff has been laid off.

“That has been the toughest. My staff is like family,” she said.

Over at the barre studio, they have switched to online classes. She was in the middle of renovating a new space for the studio -- that has been put on hold.

Nobile is trying to utilize all the programs being put forward so that she will have a business to return to.

“I just talked to my banker about a PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan, which is a really nice program. I’m doing everything I can to offset the losses," she said.