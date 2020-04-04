MDHHS to continue Flint mobile food pantries in April amid coronavirus outbreak

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Saturday that it will continue to provide the Flint mobile food pantries service throughout April amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The mobile pantries provide produce to Flint residents in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint, officials said.

MDHHS says food pantry distributors are taking precautions to protect customers and volunteers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Sites require volunteers to wear gloves and masks, use hand sanitizer often and sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day, officials said.

According to officials, mobile pantry volunteers will place food directly into customers’ vehicles to reduce person-to-person contact.

Produce included in April’s mobile food pantry distribution will include apples, potatoes, honeydew melon, cabbage and butternut squash, officials said.

MDHHS listed the following distribution dates for April:

Bethel United Methodist Church (1309 Ballenger Highway) Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Monday, April 13 at 10 a.m. Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church (1653 Davison Road) Tuesday, April 7 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Luke’s NEW Life Center (3115 Lawndale Avenue) Friday, April 10 at 10 a.m. Friday, April 17 at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at 10 a.m

Greater Holy Temple (6702 N. Dort Highway) Thursday, April 16 at 10 am. Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 30 at 10 a.m.



Officials said Flint residents can pick up additional free food at three of the Flint Help Center locations listed above. The following locations will offer proteins such as ground turkey, beef and cheese at the following times:

Bethel United Methodist Church : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Mondays

Asbury United Methodist Church : 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays

Greater Holy Temple: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays

Residents can review the food distribution schedules at the Food Bank for Eastern Michigan’s website here.

