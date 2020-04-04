Metro Detroit forecast: Weekend cold front on the way

DETROIT – It’s been a quiet, calm night, and our Saturday morning will get off to a good start with plenty of brilliant sunshine for most of us (clouds may already start impacting the far western part of our area), and clouds will increase with scattered showers developing this afternoon.

They won’t be heavy, and some of us may not get much at all, but we are all at risk. If you have afternoon outdoor plans, check the radar on our app to get the latest on where the rain is. By the way, the weather will be moving slowly from west to east.

So, those in the western part of our area get the clouds and showers earlier than those on the east side. Highs should reach the middle to upper 50s (14 degrees Celsius), although temps will start slipping once the showers arrive. Southeast wind will shift to the southwest this afternoon, at 4 to 8 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:10 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:03 p.m.

Showers end this evening following passage of a cold front. Clouds then gradually erode the rest of the night and, by dawn Sunday, we should be mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday, with light wind and highs in the low to mid 50s (11 to 13 degrees Celsius). It should be a great day to get outside and work in the yard or take a nice walk or jog around the neighborhood.

Just remember to be part of the solution, not the problem, and practice good social distancing.

A couple of days ago, I saw four different groups of kids walking home in my neighborhood…each group with a basketball. There is no way that kids should be playing basketball together (unless it’s two siblings playing together on their own).

Parents: you really need to talk to your kids about the seriousness of this virus. They need to understand that their actions could give the virus to somebody they love. Did you hear about the seventy college kids who took a trip to Mexico a couple of weeks ago? Forty-four of them came back with the virus, and may have infected hundreds of other people. And somebody will die as a result. Please parents, talk to your kids.

Mostly clear Sunday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 3 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Monday with showers possible by evening. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).