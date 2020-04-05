ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 5, 2020

The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced the cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases continue surging.

Citing models from the University of Washington, the White House predicts the per-day-death-total in Metro Detroit will peak on April 11.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 14,225 as of Saturday, including 540 deaths, state officials report.

The day begins cloudy Palm Sunday with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 50s.