Local News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 5, 2020

Here are this morning’s top stories

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

A nun sitting by a palm branch attends the Pope's Palm Sunday Mass behind closed doors in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 5, 2020, during the lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (AP Photo/pool/Alberto Pizzoli)
Archdiocese of Detroit announces cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases surge

The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced the cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases continue surging.

White House: Metro Detroit could hit virus peak in 6-7 days

Citing models from the University of Washington, the White House predicts the per-day-death-total in Metro Detroit will peak on April 11.

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 14,225 as of Saturday, including 540 deaths, state officials report.

Metro Detroit forecast: Palm Sunday begins cloudy with sunshine expected in the afternoon

The day begins cloudy Palm Sunday with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 50s.

