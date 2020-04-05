ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- April 5, 2020
Here are this morning’s top stories
Archdiocese of Detroit announces cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases surge
The Archdiocese of Detroit has announced the cancelation of Holy Week celebrations as coronavirus cases continue surging.
White House: Metro Detroit could hit virus peak in 6-7 days
Citing models from the University of Washington, the White House predicts the per-day-death-total in Metro Detroit will peak on April 11.
Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 14,225 as of Saturday, including 540 deaths, state officials report.
Metro Detroit forecast: Palm Sunday begins cloudy with sunshine expected in the afternoon
The day begins cloudy Palm Sunday with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 50s.
More Local News Headlines
- Flashpoint 4/5/20: Conversation with Michigan superintendents on how students will continue learning with schools closed
- ‘We’re transporting the virus for free’ -- DDOT driver speaks out about working conditions
- Henry Ford Health nurse dies
- Jail deputy who died from COVID-19 identified
- Detroit police crack down on large gatherings
- WSU Physician Group buys rapid test units
- Meijer to limit number of shoppers
National and International Headlines
- US braces for more virus deaths; Europe hopes crisis peaking
- Mormons unveil new official logo at crowd-less conference
- States lack key data on virus cases among medical workers
- The Latest: Nearly 3,000 released from Sri Lanka prisons
- Pope celebrates without public in St. Peter’s on Palm Sunday
Sports Headlines
- Trump talks with US pro sports leaders to discuss virus
- The Latest: NCAA suspends infraction hearings, arguments
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.