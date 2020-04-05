Metro Detroit forecast: Palm Sunday begins cloudy with sunshine expected in the afternoon

DETROIT – We are starting Palm Sunday with lots of clouds, but high pressure and dry air will steadily break up the cloud cover and this afternoon it will be mostly sunny.

Those in our south zone will see the clearing last, as the dry air is coming in from north to south. Highs in the middle 50s (13 degrees Celsius). North to northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph means that it’ll be significantly colder near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:08 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:04 p.m.

Mostly clear and calm tonight, with lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius). Rural areas will be even colder.

Brilliant sunshine will greet us Monday morning, although clouds will increase through the day. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Showers are likely Monday night, with lows in the middle 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Showers are still likely on Tuesday as we will be in close proximity to a warm front, with highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius) but, after the warm front comes through, temperatures Tuesday evening will rise into the low 60s (16 degrees Celsius).

Showers end late Tuesday night with lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

As long as the aforementioned warm front progresses to the north on Wednesday (and I think it will), skies will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 60s (18 to 20 degrees Celsius). In fact, if everything falls into place, our South Zone could possibly even approach 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)! Wednesday evening begins Passover, but most people unfortunately won’t be traveling to Seders this year due to the coronavirus.

Big Late-Week Changes

A strong cold front crosses the area Wednesday night with more rain showers. It will become quite windy on Thursday, with highs in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius), and a possible shower in the afternoon.

Good Friday will be a partly cloudy, breezy, cold day. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s (8 to 9 degrees Celsius) will obviously feel colder due to that wind.

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius).

Easter Sunday at this point looks mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, and highs near 50 degrees (10 degrees Celsius). As mentioned above with Passover, family gatherings for Easter, not to mention church services, will require alternative planning due to all of us needing to do our part to slow the spread of that virus.